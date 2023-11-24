Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,241 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Entegris worth $43,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

