Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,618 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Camden Property Trust worth $42,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

