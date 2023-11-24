Sei Investments Co. Buys 367,669 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $37,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 106.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,779.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 732,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

