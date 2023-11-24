Sei Investments Co. Buys 393,867 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,251,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $25.75 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.