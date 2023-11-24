Sei Investments Co. Buys 78,482 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Target worth $43,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

