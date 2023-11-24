Sei Investments Co. Buys 89,235 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 370.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.6 %

Yum China stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

