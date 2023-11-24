Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Houlihan Lokey worth $43,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

