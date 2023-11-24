Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.68% of New York Times worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

