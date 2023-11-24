Sei Investments Co. Has $34.99 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $211.60 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

