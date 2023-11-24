Sei Investments Co. Has $40.90 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

