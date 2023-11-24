Sei Investments Co. Has $42.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $42,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

