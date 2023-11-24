Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $43,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.32 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

