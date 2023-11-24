Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $42,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.