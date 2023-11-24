Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Trex worth $39,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $67.58 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

