Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,529 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $338.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day moving average is $327.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

