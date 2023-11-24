Sei Investments Co. Purchases 38,504 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Oshkosh worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.