Sei Investments Co. Purchases 66,788 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Five Below worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

