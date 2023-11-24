Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $76.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

