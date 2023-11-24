Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,014 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,014 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,050,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,770,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.10.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

