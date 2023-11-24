Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. 695,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

