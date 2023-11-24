Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 169,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 408,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 230,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($5,755.04). 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
