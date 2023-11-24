Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 34,512 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,103,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCI opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.