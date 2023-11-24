Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Acquires A$187,926.90 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Youakim purchased 11,494 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.35 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,926.90 ($123,636.12).
Charlie Youakim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Charlie Youakim acquired 52,584 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.86 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$833,982.24 ($548,672.53).
Sezzle Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
