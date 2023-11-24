Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 42,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 319,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $633.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

