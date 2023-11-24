Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.47

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.47 and traded as high as $18.58. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 12,225 shares trading hands.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

