Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading 10.8% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. 265,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 98,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

