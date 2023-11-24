Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 2.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $79.45. Approximately 87,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 754,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,582 shares of company stock worth $7,879,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.