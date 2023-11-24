SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 5.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 616,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,192,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.12.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
