SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading Up 5.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 616,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,192,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 722,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $239,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 197.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

