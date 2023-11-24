Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 2.4%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 49,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 112,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMWB

Similarweb Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,208,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,199 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 385,800 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.