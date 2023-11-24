SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 1.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.41 and last traded at $113.41. 11,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 249,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in SiTime by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

