Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Shares of SIX opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 152.1% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.