Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKWD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

