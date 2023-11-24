Smith Moore & CO. Acquires Shares of 183,109 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,969,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,814,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after buying an additional 1,029,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 500,954 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,149 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

