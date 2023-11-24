Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 917,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.96. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

