Smith Moore & CO. Buys 336 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.64. 744,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

