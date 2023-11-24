Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.11. 53,077,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,399,266. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

