Smith Moore & CO. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.38. 11,019,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,382,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

