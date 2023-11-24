Smith Moore & CO. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,664. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

