Smith Moore & CO. Has $14.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,505 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,273,203 shares. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

