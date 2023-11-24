Smith Moore & CO. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $241.43. 143,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,327. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.