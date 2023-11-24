Smith Moore & CO. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after buying an additional 276,046 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. 853,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

