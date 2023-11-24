Smith Moore & CO. Has $40.67 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.09. 905,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,890. The stock has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

