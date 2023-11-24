Smith Moore & CO. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 157,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,534. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

