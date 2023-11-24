Smith Moore & CO. Has $9.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $290.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,035. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

