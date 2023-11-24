Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 346,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

