Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,675,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

