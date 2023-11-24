Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 5,851,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

