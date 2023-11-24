Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $244.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.