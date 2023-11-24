Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 18,438 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.