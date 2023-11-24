Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,659 shares of company stock worth $20,845,330,120. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.08. 942,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,580. The company has a market cap of $569.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

